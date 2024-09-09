Huawei has made waves in the smartphone market with its latest tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, receiving over 2.7 million pre-orders, as revealed on its website. Pre-orders for this highly anticipated device began midday on Saturday, more than two days ahead of Apple’s own product launch. This shows the strong demand for Huawei’s innovative foldable technology and the company’s growing influence in the competitive smartphone market.

The Mate XT, Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone, will officially go on sale on September 20. However, Huawei has not yet disclosed the price for this groundbreaking device. The tri-fold design has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts globally, as it represents a significant advancement in foldable smartphone technology. Huawei had earlier announced that it would launch this new product on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., creating excitement among consumers who are eager to see the features and capabilities of this next-generation device.

Huawei Dominates Pre-Orders with 2.7 Million for Its New Tri-Fold Mate XT

This launch is particularly important as Huawei continues to gain traction in the smartphone market, despite stiff competition from both domestic and international brands. According to research firm Canalys, Huawei ranked fourth in the Chinese smartphone market during the second quarter of the year, shipping 10.6 million smartphones. This achievement comes at a time when Apple has faced setbacks in China, as it dropped out of the top five smartphone vendors in the second quarter. This marked the first time that domestic Chinese players held all five top spots in the country, with Huawei securing a notable position among them.

While Huawei and its Chinese competitors continue to expand their product lines with foldable and flip phones, Apple has yet to enter this segment. Huawei’s success with devices like the Mate XT demonstrates the growing consumer interest in foldable phones, a category that Apple has not yet explored. With Apple shipping 10 million phones in the first quarter, it remains a strong competitor globally, but the shift towards foldable devices may force the company to rethink its strategy, especially in key markets like China.

As the Mate XT hits the market, Huawei is poised to strengthen its position not just in China but globally. The company’s innovative approach to smartphone design, particularly with foldable technology, could give it a competitive edge in the evolving tech landscape.

