Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Specifications & Pics Revealed

Huawei’s latest smartphone 20 Plus appeared in photos with complete specs. The Huawei Enjoy 20, another pic shows that the smartphone belongs from same series, was also found on the internet. However, the price and launch date of mobile phones are not mentioned. And Huawei didn’t speak about the Enjoy 20 duo, either.

The rumored Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus phone is introducing in two different variants, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage, while the other with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, as seen on the leaked pics. More pictures show the black, green and white choices in colors. The latter was reported to have Kirin 820 chipset, among other specs, but a reliable report on Weibo says the company is going to switch its in-house platform for a 5G chipset by Mediatek.No reason is given why this change might happen, but considering the recent troubles Huawei has with its chipset arm, it is not unexpected that it wants to limit its internal products to more valuable devices and not only a China-only line-up.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6853 SoC and has two RAM options: 6 GB & 8 GB. Enjoy 20 Plus specs include a 6.63″ FullHD+ full LCD, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Enjoy 20 Plus will run the 10-based EMUI 10.1 and have 128 GB of storage inside it.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus with Triple Rear Camera, 5G Supported

The smartphone is mounted with a total of four cameras – a 16MP snapper fixed on a popup system and a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP, 8MP and 2MP units. Moreover, it comes with a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W ultra-fast charging. The smartphone will be 8.95mm thick, weigh 197 grams. The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is a 5G smartphone.

Enjoy 20 Plus smartphones do not have a fingerprint sensor on the back which could mean that phone might come with in-display sensors or side-mounted fingerprint scanners.

The reports reveal that the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G expected price will 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for $332, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for $364. So it seems like, the smartphone is ready to release in the market. So the smartphone manufacturer will confirm its launch date.

