Huawei has unveiled the Enjoy 20 Pro last month. Now, the company is planning to unveil the vanilla version dubbed as Enjoy 20. The phone has now appeared in a hands-on photo on Weibo. Moreover, the alleged specs of Huawei Enjoy 20 have also revealed. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phones.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Specs Revealed in live photos

First of all, the leak revealed that the phone will come with the Kirin 820 chipset. also, it will have an 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Furthermore, the phone will have about 6.6-inches screen with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Interestingly, the phone does not have any cutouts. It means the phone will come with a pop-up selfie camera.

Furthermore, the phone will run the latest EMUI 10.1.1 on top of Android 10. The reports also claim that the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Just like the other phones, the coming phone will also come with a circular camera setup on its back. Most probably, it will have a 48MP main camera. Moreover, the phone will have at least a 4,300mAh battery with 22.5W fast wired charging.

As far as the launch date of the phone is concerned, it will launch on July 26 in China. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days.