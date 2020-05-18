It seems like this month is for Huawei, as the company has unveiled many of its smartphones in May including flagship, low-end and Honor devices. Now, Huawei is planning to expand its Enjoy series too. Huawei is all set to add a new member to its Enjoy series namely Enjoy Z 5G. The company has started teasing the phone on its online store. Moreover, the phone will be going to launch on May 24.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G to Launch on May 24

The poster on the store has revealed the design of the phone. The upcoming Enjoy Z 5G will come with a curved back design. But unfortunately, the company has not revealed anything else about the phone yet.

See Also: Honor 30S Goes Official with Kirin 820 5G SoC

But thanks to its predecessors, we can make a rough guess about the coming phone. We are sure that the coming model will also be budget-friendly just like its predecessors. However, as its name suggests, the coming phone will be a 5G phone. So, we can say that it will be one of the most affordable 5G devices. Additionally, some rumours also claim that the Enjoy Z 5G will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

However, it will not the only affordable 5G smartphone. Honor is also planning to introduce its own affordable 5G phone, Honor X10 5G. The upcoming X10 5G will come with the Kirin 820 5G chipset. Moreover, the phone will launch on May 20.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the Enjoy Z 5G. But we hope that we will get more information about the phone in the coming days. So, stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: Honor 30 Pro+ Lands with 50MP Main and Periscope Telephoto Cameras