Yesterday, we told you that Huawei is planning to reveal two entry-level smartphones, Y6p and Y5p. Now today, both phones have launched. However, these are not only smartphones that the company has launched. Along with these phones, Huawei has also launched MatePad T8 tablet as well.

Huawei Unveils Entry-level Smartphones Y6p and Y5p

Huawei Y6p

Let’s first talk about Y6p. The phone has around a 6.3-inch IPS panel with an HD+ resolution. It has a waterdrop notch to house the 8MP selfie camera. Huawei Y6p has a triple camera setup on the back. It has a 13MP main camera alongside a 5MP ultrawide module and a 2MP depth helper.

Moreover, the phone has Helio P22 chipset alongside 3GB RAM. It has 64GB of expandable storage. The phone has a powerful 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone runs EMUI 10.1 on top of Android 10.

The newly launched phone will be available in green, black and purple colours. As far as its price is concerned, the phone will cost €165 (PKR 28,000).

Huawei Y5p:

The other phone has a little smaller screen as compared to its sibling. It has a 5.45-inch TFT LCD with classic top and bottom bezels. The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back including a single 8MP camera with a 5MP selfie shooter.

Moreover, the phone comes with Helio P22 chipset. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Furthermore, the phone has a 3,020 mAh battery. The phone runs EMUI 10.1 with Android 10.

The newly launched phone will be available in blue, black and mint colours. Moreover, the phone will cost around €125 (PKR 21000).

The availability in other markets has not revealed yet.