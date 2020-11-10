



Even with a new President of the United States, Huawei knows that the future path to Google Services might be not real. That’s why the company is working on its own Harmony Operating System. Huawei First Harmony OS beta for mobile phones will Land on December 18.

Huawei confirmed that this latest OS will come to the company’s phones that will launch in 2021. According to the president of the software department at According to the rumors, smartphones with the latest Kirin 9000 chipset will be the first to receive Harmony OS, and later other Huawei phones will join them. Furthermore, the latest Harmony OS firmware will launch to 90percent of present Huawei/Honor phones.

Huawei is working on its first Harmony OS Beta for its smartphones

Huawei Consumer Business Group named Wang Chenglu, the open-source platform will be available to the makers approximately on 18th December, and the first demonstration units will run the Operating System by the first few months of 2021.

Besides this, Dr. Wang Chenglu told officials that all the employees at Huawei are working towards making a new and innovative ecosystem based on the Harmony idea and so far everything is going as per strategy. When the initial reports come back in the first few months of 2021, the public beta should launch around April 2021.

The Harmony OS will first launch for the smartphones given below:

Huawei Mate 40 series;

Huawei-Mate 20 / Mate 20 Pro;

Huawei P40 / P40 Pro / P40 Plus;

Huawei P30 / P30 Pro;

Huawei Mate 30 / Mate 30 Pro;

Honor view 30/30 Pro

Honor-20/20 Pro/View 20

The executive said around 90% of the Huawei smartphones should be ready for an update, once there is an update to push. Furthermore, there is a minor chance that the United States might soften its stance and allow Google to work with Huawei but the reality is that we are heading for a major shift in the world of technology where we could see three big players on the Operating System (OS) field just like the old days of 2012-2015.

