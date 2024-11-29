Mate X6: Huawei Flexes X6’s Durability in New Video

Huawei has released a compelling video showcasing the durability and cooling capabilities of its recently launched foldable smartphone, the Mate X6. Despite its sleek and delicate appearance, the device proves to be surprisingly resilient.

The video, posted on Weibo, delves into the intricate details of the Mate X6 internal architecture. Huawei has redesigned the phone’s internal layout to disperse heat-generating components, minimizing the risk of thermal throttling. A 3D VC with liquid cooling and a highly thermoconductive graphite sheet further enhance the device’s cooling performance.

One of the most striking aspects of the video is the durability test of the Mate X6’s frame. The device is subjected to a series of impact tests, including a forceful hit from a cement block. The frame, constructed from a new aerospace-grade material, remains remarkably intact, showcasing its robustness.

The 6.45-inch cover screen, protected by second-generation Kunlun Glass, also demonstrates impressive durability. Even under controlled stress tests, the screen remains unscathed, highlighting its resilience against scratches and impacts.

By releasing this video, Huawei aims to alleviate concerns about the durability of foldable phones, particularly those with a thin and flexible form factor. The Mate X6’s impressive performance in these tests solidifies its position as a leading contender in the foldable smartphone market.