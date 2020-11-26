Huawei FreeBuds Pro OR Apple Airpods pro?

Over the past few years, as part of the company’s “1+8+N” programme, the Tech giant has concentrated on applying the same hardware expertise to other consumer items. Huawei has launched a couple of these before, and although they were good offerings, with the Huawei FreeBuds Pro until now, they lacked the elegant look or complete suite of smart features such as noise cancellation and active transparent mode of Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Design

FreeBuds Pro looks as AirPods Pro with a long handle with close-design with eartips to lock the sound in but the stem is much thicker and straight and easy to notice. There is a separate housing and nozzle configuration.

Charging Case

Both earphones often have stems with metal trim where the earphones are charged by attaching to CPU contacts within the charging cases.

Both the FreeBuds 3 and AirPods Pro are IPX4 certified, ensuring they are immune to both water and sweat, making them suitable for activities such as exercise. A pocketable charging case comes with both Huawei and Apple earphones. The Huawei is triangular in shape, while the Apple is oblong in shape. Both Huawei and Apple have a button for pairing.

Noise-Cancellation

Depending on the environment, the dynamic NC technology from FreeBuds Pro may automatically move to various NC settings (Cozy, General, and Ultra mode), but users can also manually change the NC level. In the other hand, AirPods Pro won’t immediately change the NC level nor have NC levels, but the NC is also as powerful as FreeBuds Pro.

Controls

The stems on both earbuds have contact controls triggered by pressure. Instead of just taping like many other true wireless earbuds, I love that both need just a little force, as though I’m pushing a button. Accidental or accidental touches frequently occur from only tapping, and both the FreeBuds Pro and AirPods Pro are built so that you don’t drive the headphones towards your ear.

Comfort

As described above, not only to improve audio, but also for comfort, Huawei unveiled the latest Dolphin Bionic Design while Apple made the AirPods Pro curvier compared to the original AirPods, which Apple claims enhances fit, connectivity and convenience.