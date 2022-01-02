Huawei Gears up for 2022 with a New Chipset

As a new year gift, Huawei announced that it will introduce a new chipset in 2022. On January 1, Huawei Kirin gives its warm wishes for New Year 2022 and mentioned, in 2022 continue to set off and move towards the “chip”. So, we might see a new Kirin processor soon.

The Huawei Kirin announced that this technology will be more refined in the future. In addition to this, the company throws the light on the success and progress made by the Kirin chipset in the market.

Huawei Gears up for 2022 with a New Chipset

Previous Achievements:

Kirin 9000 has been the world’s first 5nm Kirin 9000 processor that won the “Annual Strongest 5G Mobile Device Chip” award issued by Communications World (CWW).

See Also: Huawei Launches its First Clamshell Foldable HUAWEI P50 Pocket

Huawei Kirin 2022

In January 2021, China Mobile’s 2020 Smart Hardware Quality Report (Phase 2) and 5G Communication Index Report (Phase 3) announced Kirin 9000 as a winner of:

5G Chip Excellence Award, 5G Chip Comprehensive Evaluation No.1

5G Mobile Comprehensive Evaluation Top Ranking List No.1

The chipset has won No.1. in various assessments, the leading strength is recognized by the executives.

5G Mobile Communications Index (Phase 3) Ranking No.1

In February 2021, Huawei launched the Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone. The phone comes with a new chipset and brings a new kind of foldable phone user experience.

That’s not it, the Huawei P50 Pro has also been boosted with the 4G variant of Kirin 9000 and it’s have been very successful due to the improved Kirin architecture.

Now it is time for Hauwei to flourish more in the chipset market.

Check Also: Huawei Announces the Launch of their New Huawei MateBook Laptops