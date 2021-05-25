Huawei is having a Livestream event to launch the new OS, Harmony, on June 2. HarmonyOS will soon be arriving in Huawei’s lineup of devices as the company rebrands EMUI. The company posted a teaser video on its Weibo profile. The video debuts HarmonyOS’ boot screen which displays “Huawei” before showing the “HarmonyOS” logo.

Huawei to hold Harmony OS Livestream Event on June 2

Not only this but a device is also expected to launch alongside. The note at the end of the teaser says a launch conference will announce both Harmony OS and a device. According to some rumours, the product could be the Huawei MatePad2, which is reportedly the first device to come with HarmonyOS out of the box.

Previously, Huawei has expressed that it will bring the HarmonyOS to 300 million devices by the end of this year. Moreover, one-third of those expected to be new devices that come with the new OS from the factory.

The reports also claim that the HarmonyOS will be visually similar to EMUI 11. Anyhow, we will get more details about it in the coming days.

