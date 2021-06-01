Huawei will launch HarmonyOS 2.0 tomorrow, afterwards, some selected devices will get the option to install the new OS. Now just before the launch, Huawei starts registrations for early access to the HarmonyOS Update. My Huawei app now has a page where you can register for early access to the new OS.

Huawei Starts Registrations for Early Access to the HarmonyOS Update

Currently, the option is available only in China. But tomorrow it will be available for other regions. If you are in China, you can check the Update screen of the app to become an early adopter.

Initially, the new OS will be available on limited devices. Huawei has announced that all smartphone models that run the HiSilicon Kirin 710 to Kirin 9000 series processors will get the Harmony OS update. Huawei has also revealed the name of the devices which will get the OS first. The list includes the foldable Huawei Mate X2, the Huawei Mate X2, Mate 40 series, Mate 30 series and Huawei P40 series smartphones.

Huawei has not revealed whether it will roll out the update immediately after the event or if it will launch it periodically. In any case, we will find it out tomorrow. Until then, stay tuned.

