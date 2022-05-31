Huawei Hasn’t Given Up on Its Original Foldable Vision

Samsung and Huawei pioneered two separate form factors when foldable phones first hit the market in 2019. Samsung used the inside fold, in which the screen folds backwards and wraps around itself like a book, while Huawei used the outer fold, in which the screen bends backwards and wraps around itself.

Both have advantages and disadvantages: Samsung’s inner fold approach offers additional protection because the folded screen is closed in folded shape. However, in order for the gadget to be used in folded shape, a second outside display is required. The device became thicker and heavier as a result of the second display’s necessity.

Huawei’s outer fold approach required only one display, making it slimmer and lighter, but it also meant that the soft, folding screen had been always visible.

Lately, Huawei has unveiled the Mate Xs 2, the second iteration of its foldable Mate Xs line. In 2019, Huawei introduced an outer folding design for their foldable phones, which differed from conventional versions that folded inward, addressing the key issue of foldable phones’ screens having a visible seam. The Mate Xs 2 has strived to be a strong rival in this market with fresh hardware advancements. This time Huawei targeted at the high-end market.