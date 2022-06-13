Huawei Honor 30i PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

Huawei Honor 30i Tax Payable:

PKR 39000 (On Passport)

PKR 49000 (On ID Card)

Do you intend to buy Huawei Honor 30i from abroad and bring it to Pakistan for personal use? Sure, due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The PTA Tax/ customs duty against Huawei Honor 30i must be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if importing it to Pakistan. If you plan to visit Pakistan for less than 120 days then you can register your phone with PTA DIRBS for free in 2022.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Huawei Honor 30i tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the latest apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free As an Overseas Pakistani in 2022 for 120 Days upon arrival.