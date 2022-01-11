Huawei Honor Magic V All Set to Launch on January 18

The Chinese company Huawei is all set to launch its very first foldable smartphone i.e. Huawei Honor Magic V is set to hit the stores on January 18. Honor Magic V has a bigger folding display and a smaller external folding display. The external smaller display is meant to be used when the device is folded.

Lets go through the device’s specs

Specs of Huawei Honor Magic V

Lets start with it display. The internal display size is almost 7.9-inches with an aspect ratio of 10:9. The resolutions are 2272 x 1984 with a 90Hz refresh rate. When the device is folded the display size is 6.45-inch 44° curved OLED with an aspect ratio of 21.3:9.

The device is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The handset will support 5G. It is loaded with a big RAM of 12GB and internal storage of 512GB. The Honor Magic V User-Interface UI 6.0 runs on Android 12. The company claims that the device will support multi-tasking and numerous apps simultaneously. The battery size is 4750 mAh which comes with a 66W charging tech.

Talking about the camera department, it is said to be having a triple-camera module. The three rear cameras are said to be 50-megapixel sensors, which will include a “spectrum-enhanced camera”, an ultra-wide camera and what Honor is dubbing a “main sensor.” On the front side the Foldable Magic V includes a dual-front cameras. Both the cameras are 42-mega-pixels. The placement of the cameras is such that one camera is in the display and the other is in on the inside of the fold-out screen.

The color options are quiet catchy. It will come in Black, Space Silver and Burnt Orange colors.

Till now these all are the statements that are made by the company. After launch the real performance and power of the chipset and the whole combination of the features will be known.

