Huawei Honor Play Two Variants Powered by Dimensity Chipsets

A virtual event was held by Huawei Honor. Huawei Honor has announced two new smartphones belonging to the Honor Play series i.e. Play 6T and Play 6T Pro. The Play 6T is the vanilla variant whereas the Play 6T Pro is the more powerful variant. Both the Play variant are said to be equipped with 5G-enabled Dimensity chipsets.

Honor Play 6T

The Honor Play vanilla variant comes with a 6.7-inch LCD. The device will be equipped with Dimensity 700 chipset based on Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0 and an 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The battery size is 5,000 mAh. It will not support fast-charging tech.

It will be having a triple-rear camera module with a 13MP as the main sensor with a couple of 2MP auxiliary cameras and an LED flash. The selfie camera is with a waterdrop notch on top for the 5MP camera. The color options of the phone are Black, Blue, and Silver colors. The price of the device is about $190 for the base model whereas the device with 256GB internal storage it will cost almost $220.

Play 6T Pro

The design of the Honor Play 6T Pro is similar to iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It has a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution. It will be equipped with a Dimensity 810 chipset, run by Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0 and 8GB RAM. The battery is 4,000 mAh and comes with a 40W fast-charging.

The device will have a dual-camera setup with 48MP and 2MP resolution and for selfie camera it has a punch hole foe 8MP camera.

The 6T Pro color options are Silver, Black, and Pink. The price of the 128GB storage is for almost $220.

When the device gets launched we will be able to check the performance and properly review the device.

