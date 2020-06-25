The Chinese tech giant Huawei inaugurated its second global flagship store in Shanghai recently. The move is considered as part of plans to strengthen its brand in its central Chinese consumer market as the company faces headwinds overseas.

A large number of face mask-wearing customers queued up to enter the 5,000-square-metre megastore. It is Huawei’s largest store and located on the Shangai’s busiest shopping street and directly across from a retail store of its biggest rival, Apple.

Huawei Inaugurates its Second Flagship Store in Shanghai

Company executives told that Huawei plans to open many more such stores in mainland China in the upcoming year to showcase its smartphone devices and some other consumer tech. These were the plans that they said were formulated before the United States government launched a global campaign against the company about one and a half years ago.

Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of telecom network equipment and holds the second spot in terms of smartphone manufacturing globally.

However, the Trump administration alleges Huawei of stealing US trade secrets and envisage that its telecommunications equipment could be used by Beijing for espionage. The White House has essentially banned Huawei from the US market, pushed other states to shun its network gear, and is trying to cut it off from global semiconductor suppliers.

Washington also has banned Huawei from using Google’s Android operating system, implying the firm now faces the challenge of developing a following for its domestically designed alternative system HarmonyOS in a world dominated by Android and iOS.

Check out? The HUAWEI Y Series Revolutionizes the Entry-level Segment with the Introduction of a HD Camera and Super Long-lasting Battery