Huawei has officially introduced two new PC chipsets, the Kirin X90 Plus and Kirin XE90, marking another major step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its computer ecosystem. The announcement was made during the HarmonyOS Computer New Product Technology Communication Event, where Huawei also shared its plans for future laptops and foldable PCs powered by its in-house hardware and software.

The new processors are designed specifically for Huawei’s upcoming HarmonyOS computers and are expected to power the next generation of MateBook devices. The company believes the new chips will help deliver better performance, improved efficiency, and a more integrated user experience across its growing range of PCs.

Huawei Introduces Kirin X90 Plus and XE90 Chipsets for Next Generation of HarmonyOS PCs

During the event, Zhu Dongdong, President of Huawei Consumer Business Tablet and PC Product Line, spoke about the company’s recent progress in the personal computer market. He said HarmonyOS-powered MateBooks have received a strong response from customers, with sales performing better than expected since Huawei introduced its own operating system for computers.

According to the executive, Huawei has several new HarmonyOS PCs in development, and these devices will arrive in the coming months with significant upgrades. While he did not reveal the complete product lineup, he confirmed that the company is continuing to invest heavily in its PC business as it expands the HarmonyOS ecosystem.

One of the biggest announcements at the event was the official unveiling of Huawei’s dedicated PC processors. Although Huawei has introduced Kirin smartphone chipsets at previous product launches, this is the first time the company has publicly showcased processors built specifically for computers during an official event.

Huawei already offers the Kirin X90 series with Standard and A variants. The company has now expanded the lineup by adding two new models: the high-performance Kirin X90 Plus and the power-efficient Kirin XE90.

According to Huawei, the Kirin X90 Plus is for users who need higher computing performance. The chipset will power premium MateBook models, including future Pro-series laptops that require extra processing power for demanding workloads such as multitasking, professional productivity, and content creation.

The Kirin XE90, on the other hand, focuses on energy efficiency. Huawei said this processor will deliver reliable everyday performance while consuming less power, helping extend battery life in future laptops. Although the company did not specify which products will use the XE90, it will appear in devices where long battery life and portability are key priorities.

Huawei did not disclose detailed specifications for either chipset. Information such as CPU architecture, graphics performance, manufacturing process, memory support, and AI capabilities remains unknown. The company also did not share benchmark results or compare the new processors with competing PC chipsets.

Despite the limited technical details, the introduction of the Kirin X90 Plus and XE90 reflects Huawei’s broader strategy of building a fully integrated ecosystem around HarmonyOS. By combining its own operating system with self-developed processors, Huawei aims to reduce its reliance on third-party technologies while delivering a more optimized experience across its hardware products.

We will get more information about the new chipsets soon. Industry reports suggest Huawei could reveal the full specifications during its product launch event on August 5, where the company will also introduce the MateBook Fold PC 2026 and the MateBook Pro S.

If those reports prove accurate, the Kirin X90 Plus could become the flagship processor for Huawei’s most powerful laptops, while the Kirin XE90 may serve as the platform for thinner, lighter, and more energy-efficient notebooks. Together, the two new processors represent Huawei’s latest effort to expand its presence in the PC market and strengthen the HarmonyOS ecosystem with in-house technologies.