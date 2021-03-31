Huawei Introduces New Camera Technologies and Camera Products

The new product launch event was organized by Huawei Technologies, one of China’s largest electronic hardware manufacturers. Huawei’s Machine Vision President Duan Aiguo unveiled new camera technologies and new products in the event.

SuperColor, SuperCoding, and AI Turbo new technologies and a new generation of cameras have been introduced by the company. The recently introduced “Cube” is a binocular full-color AI tube camera that combines RGBW super-sensitive sensor, DNN ISP real-time video noise reduction, AI HDR full target enhancement, and Deblur to remove motion smear.

An improved algorithm comes in the AI Ultra-Light Camera 2.0, and the deep-learning network algorithm helps to increase recognition. In addition, the smart additional light is revamped and the intensity is changed.

The AI Dual Spectrum Thermal Imaging Camera 2.0 also achieves longer distance and earlier firework detection. After upgrading the processing power, the fireworks detection distance is doubled.

The Eco Camera 2.0 offers the ability to combine various power delivery techniques with greater power storage capacity, flexible remote on-demand wake-up, and a broader range of sensors.

Intelligent Video Storage (IVS3800 2.0), which is based on the four-in-one fully structured AI Turbo Algorithm, uses SuperCoding technology to capture more useful data and has large-sized, elastic CE technology. On the other hand, the Intelligent Video Storage IVS1800 2.0 relies on the Huawei Cloud AI market using SuperCoding technology.

The Holographic Interaction Solution 2.0 facilitates the acquisition of all machine elements, both non-human and human, and improves the signal management rationally. Adapts for various intersection forms, including Cross, T-Shaped, X-Shaped, Y-Shaped, Overpass and Super-Great Intersection.

