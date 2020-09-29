Huawei Introduces P Smart 2021 phone with impressive Specs

Huawei always stays in the spotlight because of its new launches. As we all know, 2021 is round a corner, and recently Huawei has officially launched its P Smart 2021 phone in Europe.

P Smart 2021 phone- Here’s What you Need to Know About it

Moreover, everyone can afford this smartphone. It offers the latest chipset, a massive 5000 mAh battery that is coupled with 22.5W superfast charging, and 48 megapixels main sensor for the back camera. Furthermore, this new Huawei phone supports Kirin 710A processor, and its price starts from 299 Euros.

Huawei P Smart mobile has Quad Cameras at its back that is listed below:

48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

8 MP, f/2.4, 120˚ (ultra-wide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Besides this, the P smartphone 2021 offers FHD plus display quality, 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen and 165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm dimensions. The weight of this phone is 206g (7.27oz). Huawei P Smart has a screen-hole design for its selfie camera, and that is 8 MP. It supports Dual SIM card (Nano sim, Dual stand-by). This phone is launched in European markets that include Croatia, Austria, Slovenia, and Estonia.

Furthermore, P Smart offers 1080 x 2400 pixels HD resolution and offers 16M colors. This phone is powered by Android 10 Operating System and EMUI 10.1 with no Google play services. Huawei P smart has large storage memory of 128GB ROM, and 4GB RAM and this storage are expandable using MicroSD card. With a camera, this fantastic large memory is needed to store all your memorable pictures.

The smartphone has a side-mounted Fingerprint sensor that can quickly unlock your phone by a single touch. The phone also contains a 3.5mm headphone jack. Although P Smart is available in three different colors, for example, Blush Gold, Crush Green, and Midnight Black.

