Huawei Kirin 8030 chipset has surfaced in a new leak, offering early insight into what the company may be planning for its future mid-range smartphones. Huawei usually keeps details about its processors tightly under wraps, especially before an official announcement. However, a tip shared on Weibo has revealed several key specifications of the Kirin 8030, suggesting noticeable improvements over the current Kirin 8020.

The Kirin 8030 is a mid-range processor. It could power future Huawei nova and Enjoy series devices. To put this into context, the recently launched Huawei nova 15 uses the Kirin 8020 chipset. That same processor also appeared in the nova 14 Pro and nova 14 Ultra. With the Kirin 8030, Huawei seems ready to offer a step forward in performance while continuing to focus on its popular mid-tier lineup.

Huawei Kirin 8030 Details Surface, Showing Big Upgrade Over Kirin 8020

According to the leak, the Kirin 8030 will be manufactured using SMIC’s N+2 process, which is based on a 7nm FinFET node. While this technology is not as advanced as the latest nodes used by global chipmakers, it is important to note the unique challenges Huawei and SMIC face. Due to restrictions, both companies are effectively rebuilding parts of the semiconductor supply chain on their own. Despite working with an older process, Huawei has reportedly managed to push higher clock speeds than before.

The CPU configuration of the Kirin 8030 includes Huawei’s in-house Taishan cores. The setup reportedly features one super large core clocked between 2.8GHz and 3.0GHz, three medium cores running at 2.4GHz to 2.6GHz, and four smaller efficiency cores operating between 1.8GHz and 2.0GHz. This is a clear upgrade when compared to the Kirin 8020, which had a top core clocked at 2.28GHz, three medium cores at 2.05GHz, and four small cores limited to just 1.3GHz.

Even with these improvements, there are natural limits when using a larger manufacturing node. The Kirin 8030 will deliver single-core performance similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, while offering better multi-core results. It is worth remembering that the Snapdragon 888 is famous for its high power consumption rather than for weak performance. That chip was also built on a more advanced 5nm process, making Huawei’s progress on 7nm even more notable.

On the graphics side, the Kirin 8030 will feature a Maleoon GPU. The leak suggests it could target frame rates between 100 and 120fps in certain games. This indicates a focus on smoother gaming experiences in the mid-range segment.

The new chipset will include Huawei’s Barong 5G modem, supporting both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks. In addition, it may feature an upgraded Leonardo da Vinci NPU, with AI performance said to be closer to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 than the older Snapdragon 888. Overall, the Kirin 8030 appears to be a meaningful upgrade that strengthens Huawei’s mid-range offerings despite ongoing challenges.