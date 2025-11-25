Huawei’s upcoming Kirin 9030 chipset is making headlines even before its official launch. The new processor, which will debut with the Mate 80 series, has appeared on Geekbench. These early benchmark leaks provide us with a first look at the performance of the Kirin 9030, although the results may not accurately reflect the final version.

The chipset was tested on a device with the model number SGT-AL10. This model belongs to the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max, a new addition that replaces last year’s Mate 80 Pro+. The test results also confirm the CPU structure of the Kirin 9030.

Huawei Kirin 9030 Benchmark Leaks Ahead of Mate 80 Launch

It features a 1+4+4 core setup, which includes:

1 core clocked at 2.75GHz

4 cores clocked at 2.27GHz

4 cores clocked at 1.72GHz

This configuration shows that Huawei is focusing on balanced performance and power efficiency.

The Kirin 9030 also carries a new GPU. It comes with the Maleoon 935 GPU, which is an upgrade over the Maleoon 920 GPU used in the Kirin 9020 last year. This improvement is expected to boost graphics performance, especially for gaming and heavy visual tasks.

As for benchmark scores, the Kirin 9030 recorded 1131 points in the single-core test and 4277 points in the multi-core test. These scores do not look very impressive at first glance. However, popular tipster DigitalChatStation has warned fans not to judge the chip too early. According to him, these numbers should not be taken seriously for now.

Huawei has a history of limiting performance in early or internal tests. This practice has been around even before 2019. The company often restricts the actual power of its processors during testing. Once the devices are released, the performance usually improves because Huawei unlocks more capabilities through software updates and optimization.

There are also reports about the manufacturing process of the Kirin 9030. Some sources claim that Huawei could be using a 3nm process, developed with the help of SMIC, China’s largest semiconductor company. If this is true, it would be a major breakthrough for Huawei’s chip technology.

Earlier Kirin processors, such as the Kirin 9020, reportedly used the 7nm process. That improvement allowed Huawei to bring 5G support back to its smartphones and compete strongly in the Chinese market. Moving to 3nm would mean even better power efficiency, speed, and heat control.

Huawei has been working hard on custom chip design and deep software integration. This approach allows the company to fine-tune its devices for better real-world performance. Many users believe that the Kirin 9030 will continue this trend and offer better stability and responsiveness than older Kirin chips.

The real test of the Kirin 9030 will come when the Mate 80 series becomes official. Huawei is expected to reveal the true performance and capabilities of the new chip. Fans will finally see whether the Kirin 9030 can compete with other flagship processors in the market.

For now, the leaked benchmark gives us a small preview. But the full picture will only emerge once Huawei lifts the curtain on the Mate 80 series.