Huawei Launch Honor Watch GS Pro & Honor Watch ES for Fitness Lovers

Huawei Honor brand has revealed that it is being made for ‘urban adventurers’ by the two new watches. Two new smartwatches were launched by Huawei’s sub-brand Honor at the IFA 2020 Europe. While the GS Pro edition is intended for adventure lovers, the ES model attracts fitness lovers because of its rough nature.

Honor Watch GS Pro: Specs & Features

The new GS Pro model features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454×454 pixel resolution and stainless steel bezels. For the smartwatch body, the user gets a polycarbonate fiber structure. A Kirin A1 System-on-Chip operated the intelligent watch. The optimized dual satellite positioning system and GPS support for tracking locations are available on the watch. Honor Watch GS Pro also features a back route function and a route deviation warning that helps users to uncompromisingly explore their potential. Users get over 100 fitness modes with the Watch GS Pro model, including 15 professional and 85 personalized modes. Climbing, hiking, skiing, hiking, indoor and outdoor running, and free training your all workout data recorder are part of this watch.

Recommended: Apple Watch 6 series release date delayed

This smartwatch also features basic fitness features, such as 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking all night, etc., to monitor user’s health. Users can send and receive the message and also users can attend calls via Smartwatch with a built-in speaker and microphone. Honor mentions that up to 25 days of battery life can be given with the Watch GS Pro model. It also has 4 GB of onboard memory for offline playback, you can store your music.

The Honor Watch GS Pro supports both Android and iOS, while some functions are restricted to Android. You can have a choice of black charcoal, white marl, and camo blue color options.

Honor Watch ES: Specs & features

Honor Watch ES is designed for fitness lovers with features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring 24/ 7 using Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 technology. It also contains sleep and stress monitoring features. A 1.64inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 456×280 pixels is featured in the fitness watch. The ES model provides 95 workout modes,12 animated exercise courses, and 44 animated exercise motions.

Honor has also equipped the watch ES with removable straps. The built-in smartwatch battery also supports a fast 30-minute charging which is expected to have a typical week of use. It also has a thickness of 10.7 mm and a width of 30 mm.

Meteorite black, coral pink, and Icelandic white color options are available.

Honor Watch GS Pro and ES Price and Availability

The GS Pro will go on sale on 7 September in the UK, Honor Watch GS Pro expected price is €249.99, which is 50,000 PKR approximately. There are no details as yet on US pricing.

It’s a similar story for the ES, which will land in the UK and Germany on the same day. It will cost €99.99, which is 20,000 PKR approximately. However, no UK pricing is available yet.

Starting September, both watches will be available in the European markets for purchase. The smartwatch will be available in global markets from September 21, 2020.

Also Check: Apple to launch new iphone models, smartwatches this fall