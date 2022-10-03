Huawei Launches All Scenario All Flash storage solution to empower Pakistan industrials

Huawei Pakistan successfully held the Huawei IT Summit Pakistan 2022 and launched All Scenario All Flash storage solution in Islamabad.

Federal Secretary IT and Telecommunication Mr. Mohsin Mushtaq, HEC Mr.Faisal Rafique, New Horizon Mr. Qaiser Sarwar, Nayatel Mr. Jahanzeb Arshad, Future Wei Mr. Wang Yong, Wateen Mr. Aftab Siddiqui, TechAccess Mr. Kashif Ali along with other officials and experts from IT industrials and Huawei were all president at the Summit.

In the summit key speakers and experts highlighted how data has become the catalyst for the digital economy. Such explosive data growth, however, places added pressure on traditional data centers, which provide the centralized storage, computing and data resource exchange needed for enterprise to tap into the value of data. Huawei launched All scenario Flash storage to combat the challenges of todays’ world to facilitate business growth and digital transformation across industries.

As the Chief Guest, the Federal Secretary Mr. Mohsin Mushtaq appreciated Huawei effort to organize Summit and said “Huawei has worked closely with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications on various projects and has always been extremely supportive.”

Talking about the cooperation with Huawei in Pakistan, operation VP Nayatel Mr. Jahanzeb Arshad saying“We wanted to work with global providers and provide the same level of service but more cost effective to our customers. Critical components of our services is Storage, certain customers require high IO performance from storage, and Huawei help us with the storage required for us to set up our open-stack Cloud. It was a very smooth and stable integration with Huawei Dorado Storage.”

COO of New Horizon Mr. Qaiser Sarwar also shared experience with Huawei

“We have evolved as more of a ‘Storage Expert’. Our journey with Huawei started three and half years ago and we evaluated the storage at that time and realized that it has the potential compared to other storages in the market. The supply chain is so efficiently managed, and the stable capability of manufacturing even after covid times give us and Huawei an edge in the market”

HEC IT Director Mr. Faisal Rafique stated in the Summit “Our vision is to enhance the productivity in the education sector and focus on World class learning research and development centers. Our journey with Huawei started in 2007 with 30 HEIs and now we’re with 210 HEIs in 2022. I would like to appreciate Huawei for a project completed phase 2 in a much quicker way.”

Also Read: Huawei launch new Intelligent OptiX Campus Solutions