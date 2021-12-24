HUAWEI Launches its First Clamshell Foldable HUAWEI P50 Pocket

The new year is around the corner. OPPO launched its mid-range smartphone and HUAWEI is not far behind. HUAWEI also launched its foldable device i.e. HUAWEI P50 Pocket. It is the company’s first clamshell folding smartphone. It is in head-on competition with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

We had covered the different rumors and leaks that circulated in the market regarding the foldable clamshell. Now after the launch lets see how true they were.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket has a 6.9-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The have high screen resolution 2790 x 1188 pixel. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G SoC with the two RAM options i.e. 8GB and 12GN coupled with 256GB and 512GB storage. In the battery department, it has 4000 mAh battery which supports 40W SuperCharge.

In the camera department, the clamshell has a triple-cameras, with the primary camera being 40MP True-Chroma Camera, 13MP Ultra Wide Angle lens and 32MP Ultra Spectrum lens. The other new feature that is packed in the clamshell is the 10-Channel Multi-Spectrum sensor and Ultra Spectrum illuminator.

Another interesting feature that comes in the HUAWEI P50 Pocket is the display of notifications at that top of screen, which is a small round 1-inch Cover Screen. The user can always customize their Cover Screen accessibility and the access to camera from the screen is not an issue.

The color options are White and Premium Gold. The expected price is $1411 (pkr 2,51,370) of the base model, the other variants price will be more. It is a high end mobile. The performance will be checked and properly reviewed after some time. Now, we can only speculate about the specs performance.

