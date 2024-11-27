Huawei Launches the All Powerful Mate 70 Series with Harmony OS

Huawei launched its new flagship phones Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro at a high-profile event in Shenzhen on Tuesday. The company calls it the most advanced Mate phone ever produced. Both phones come with significant improvements as compared to their predecessors.

The Mate 70 comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz. The Mate 70 Pro meanwhile features a slightly larger 6.9-inch display with the same resolution and refresh rate capabilities. Both phones offer 2,500 nits peak brightness and are protected by second-generation Kunlun Glass.

For photography lovers, both models include a 50MP main camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4-f/4.0 and a 40MP ultra-wide lens. The point of difference between the two phones is attributed to the periscope lens. While the Mate 70 comes with a 12MP periscope lens offering 5.5x zoom, the Pro version features a 48MP sensor with 4x optical zoom. Moreover, both phones feature spectral imaging sensor that enhances color accuracy, natural tones, and shadow details.

The Mate 70 includes a 13MP ultra-wide selfie camera, while the Pro adds a 3D depth sensor for face unlock. Interestingly, both models feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

The devices are powered by the flagship Kirin 9100 chipset, expected to deliver top-end performance. Both devices don’t have Android OS and come with the company’s in-house HarmonyOS 4.3.

Moving towards the power capacity, the Mate 70 packs a 5,300mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Mate 70 Pro arrives with a 5,500mAh battery, offering 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

The Huawei Mate 70 is priced at CNY 5,499 ($757) while the Mate 70 Pro is priced at CNY 6,499 ($895) for the base models. The phones are open for pre-orders in China, with deliveries starting on December 4. However, the company hasn’t revealed any global launch date as of yet.

Also read:

Huawei Mate X6 Officially Launched: A Sleek Foldable with Cutting-Edge Features