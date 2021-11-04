HUAWEI launches the Trendy Flagship & Camera King – HUAWEI nova 9 in the Middle East and Africa region

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the launch of new HUAWEI nova 9, the trendy flagship & Camera-King to the consumers in Middle East and Africa, during a regional launch event that took place in Dubai. Defined by innovative features and fashion forward design elements, Huawei’s latest nova device will spark new inspirations thanks to its powerful camera system and all new videography features, creating new possibilities for users as they capture the most memorable moments in their lives.

HUAWEI nova 9 debuts with a new colourway – Colour No. 9. It boasts a range of flagship-grade camera technology, including a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, along with the RYYB colour filter array (CFA) and XD Fusion Engine. The camera enables users to capture impressive images and videos, even in low-light situations. The responsive 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display, powerful processor, excellent battery life and support for blazing fast charging speeds, with 66W HUAWEI Super-Charge ensure a fluid experience for avid mobile gamers, while the Super Device capabilities seamlessly facilitate synergy between the handset and other Huawei products.

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group – Middle East and Africa said: “Connecting Huawei with a younger generation of consumers, the nova Series is designed to be the most outstanding of products. Through powerful hardware updates and operating system integration, the HUAWEI nova 9 introduces an exciting array of features including a remarkable design with an all-new colour way – Colour No. 9, a staggering 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and futuristic Super Device capabilities. Moreover the 4K selfie video and Continuous Front/Rear Recording offer more ways for users to create engaging videos and respond to the rising demand of vlogging.”

HUAWEI WATCH FIT new

Huawei has also launched the latest entry-level smartwatch – the HUAWEI WATCH FIT new. It comes with a rectangular watch body with a 1.64-inch AMOLED 456 x 280 display with trendy colourways. To satisfy consumer fitness needs, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT new supports the animated personal trainer on top of the 97 workout modes, including a new rope-skipping workout mode.

HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition

Huawei also announced the HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition, designed with children’s (3 to 8 years) education and healthy development in mind. Available in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, this latest addition to the HUAWEI MatePad T Series comprises beautiful tablets, with sleek design, Kids Case, stylus pen, Kids Corner that comes preloaded with rich and child-friendly content, eye-comfort and parental assistant features as well as charging protection.

HUAWEI Scale 3 Pro

The HUAWEI Scale 3 Pro has been launched as the latest iteration of its ‘smart scale’. It is configured with eight dual-frequency electrodes to measure intracellular and extracellular fluid data, complemented by HUAWEI TruFitTM 2.0, which features upgraded measurement algorithms. Grounded by detailed measurement, the HUAWEI Scale 3 Pro enables users a better understanding of their body-fat rate, skeletal muscle mass and other body compositions.