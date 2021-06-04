Huawei Launches Watch 3 Pro with HarmonyOS: Check more Features, and Price

Huawei recently launched smartwatches with HarmonyOS and called them Huawei Watch 3, the first premium smartwatch series. This consists of two variants including Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro.

You will get to know complete details about the Watch 3 Pro in this article which comes with a new circle shape design, smooth, tactile touchscreen, ultra-long battery life, and many new features. Let’s take a look at the features, price details, and specifications.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro Full Specification:

Huawei Watch 3 Pro has a round-shape display of 1.46-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 resolution, 326 PPI, 48 x 49.6mm x 14mm dimension, 63g weight. The watch body is made of titanium and is fitted with a Classic Brown Leather Strap.

Watch 3 pro comes with preinstalled HarmonyOS, 2 GB RAM, 16GB of inbuilt storage, a powerful 790mAh battery that supports up to 14 days of battery life, with 5.2 Bluetooth, features more than 100 workout modes, GPS and Wi-Fi, and 5ATM water resistance.

It offers body temperature sensing, SpO2 blood oxygen detection, ECG, a new heart disease screen, hand washing detection, and fall detection when talking about health control functions in Huawei’s new smartwatch. Also has other important functions for fitness tracking.

In addition, Huawei introduces an important feature of eSIM support that will help users to receive calls and important notifications as well as built-in NFC support, which supports swiping cards without smartphone support. Huawei Watch 3 Pro is available at the price of $517 (Approximately Rs. 81,000) in the market.

