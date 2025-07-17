Huawei License Not Cancelled in Pakistan: PTA Suspension Only Affects Internal Services

Recent reports about the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspending Huawei’s license have triggered confusion over the status of Huawei’s operations in Pakistan. While headlines suggested a complete service shutdown, the reality is more limited and technical in scope.

According to Huawei Technologies Pakistan, the license suspension issued by PTA only affects internal-use services related to Data CVAS and vehicle tracking, not any commercial operations impacting consumers or telecom infrastructure. The company clarified that these services are strictly for internal business functions and do not involve external customers or public networks.

“It is to clarify that facilities with respect to Data CVAS License and Vehicle Tracking Services—used only for internal purposes—are being considered for suspension until the necessary approvals are completed,” a Huawei spokesperson said in a statement issued after the news broke.

Huawei’s License: What’s Suspended and What’s Not

This is where public confusion began.

Huawei’s license suspension does not affect its broader business operations in Pakistan. The company continues to:

Provide network services and equipment support to telecom operators

Operate in its capacity as a tech vendor and infrastructure provider

Work with partners under separate regulatory frameworks

What’s suspended is only Huawei’s internal-use CVAS license for:

Data services

Vehicle tracking systems

Huawei’s Compliance Path Forward

The original license in question (DIR(L)/CVAS-877/PTA/2017) was issued to Huawei by PTA on September 8, 2017, under a non-exclusive Class Value-Added Services (CVAS) category. Huawei’s license suspension is valid for one month or until the Commencement Certificate is issued, whichever comes first. Huawei now has a short window to:

Complete the required technical and legal processes

Submit the necessary application for commencement

Resume suspended internal services upon approval

If the certificate is still not acquired after one month, PTA may move to cancel the license permanently, as per its enforcement guidelines.

According to Huawei, it didn’t need that licence anymore, which is why it didn’t pursue the renewal. These services are not consumer-facing and are used only within Huawei’s internal operations. Essentially, the PTA action delays internal deployments until paperwork and certificates are in order—not a takedown of Huawei’s broader telecom presence.

Despite the media headlines, the impact on the telecom sector and consumers is minimal. Huawei remains a key partner in Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure, working with major operators like Jazz, Zong, Telenor, and Ufone on projects ranging from 4G rollouts to fiber backhaul.

As both sides work toward resolution, one thing is clear: Huawei’s core presence in Pakistan’s telecom landscape remains intact.

