



Today, Huawei had a huge day because the company is launching its four new smartphones that include Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Porsche Design Mate 40 RS and, Mate 40 Pro+. Besides this, these four latest smartphones were not enough for the Huawei, and the company secretly released the fifth smartphone in its home market, China. The quietly unveiled smartphone is Huawei Mate 30E Pro. Now the latest phone is ready for the reservation in China. As per leaks, Huawei Mate 30E Pro is same as last year’s Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro makes quiet debut with Kirin 990E chipset

The chipset Kirin 990 was used in Huawei Mate 30 Pro last year. According to the officials, the enhanced version of the chipset Kirin 990 is used in the newly launched phone. The new Huawei phone is powered by the latest chipset, the Kirin 990E.

Moreover, the chipset Kirin 990E is fabbed on a 7nm+ process. According to the report, the chipset Kirin 990E used in the Mate 30E pro is offering two Cortex-A76 performance cores has reached to 2.86GHz. However, the other six cores have improved.

Furthermore, the added pair of A76s has now gained 2.36 GHz. Although, the other four Cortex-A55s are clocked at 1.95 GHz. whereas on the GPU side, we still receive a Mali-G76, but with two fewer cores – it is an MP14 used in the 990E chip. On the other hand, MP16 is used in 990 chipset.

The latest, Mate 30E Pro is offering Android 10 operating system along with EMUI 11. Moreover, Mate 30 Pro ran on EMUI 10 on its day one. The new Huawei smartphone is expected to make its debut in China on 1st November 2020.

The new phone is offering vegan leather green and orange colour models on the top of the glass-clad space silver, Black, Emerald Green and, Cosmic purple.

Also Read: Huawei Y7a Expected Price in Pakistan, Specifications & More Detail