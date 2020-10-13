Huawei Mate 40 Launch: What to expect from the event





The company has confirmed that its next Huawei Mate 40 series phones will be unveiled very shortly. The date of launch is set for 22 October and will start at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST).

That’s all the official information we actually have about the Mate 40 launch. Huawei has not yet announced where we will watch the announcement or how it is taking place, but we suspect it to be a completely immersive experience streamed online considering the trend for 2020.

In the meantime, this upcoming flagship will keep updated about the reports, rumours, speculations, specs, and launch date of the Huawei Mate series, make headlines across the web and the details below.

Design/Variants of Huawei Mate 40 series

Huawei will bring the Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, and Porsche Design in its traditional models. However, the company is likely to add a “Pro+” variant this year. On this matter, we’ll wait for further confirmation. A research shows that the Mate 40 will be launched only in restricted markets.

Display

Huawei launched the Huawei Mate 30 series in 2019, including the latest Horizon monitor with an OLED display with an 88-degree curved edge and interactive side key controls.

Processor

Huawei introduced a new 7nm+ process Kirin 990 series chipset with an embedded 5G modem and NSA/SA dual-mode 5G support with the Huawei Mate 30 series. A new 5 nm Kirin 9000 chipset with improved performance will be launched by Huawei in the new series.