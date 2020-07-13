Huawei Mate 40 Pro hints an attractive waterfall display

In the coming weeks, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be released and the Chinese brand will want to make a splash with its new hardware. Where to start better than at the show. It’s for the Mate 40 Pro and the form says the next phone should have a camera cascading over the edges, like a waterfall.

Look from the side at the camera, and what you see is the waterfall. Put it face down, and the panel above the edge is still clearly visible. It is a stunning sight, and the best example we’ve seen of a curved-edge show.

So, Huawei’s suggestion to replicate the experience on their next phone is welcome news. And it gives us some insight into what the phone could look like.

There are no physical volume controls on the Mate 30 Pro-there’s no space for controls on the screen so far. Alternatively, the touch-sensitive features of the display have been called into play, and virtual controls appear when you tap it on the edge of the screen. Cleverly, this ensures that you can either press the right or left edge to call up volume controls, a flexibility not balanced by physical buttons.

Many reports about the upcoming Mate 40 Pro flagship phone have already been released, including a 90Hz refresh rate on the waterfall display, an advanced camera and more.