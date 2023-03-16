Huawei Mate 40 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Huawei Mate 40 Tax Payable:

PKR 54885 (On Passport)

PKR 65313 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 70439 (On Passport)

PKR 83822 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 40 Pro 4G Tax Payable:

PKR 63665 (On Passport)

PKR 75761 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus Tax Payable:

PKR 82353 (On Passport)

PKR 98000 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design Tax Payable:

PKR 115216 (On Passport)

PKR 137107 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Pro Plus, RS Porsche Design, and Huawei Mate 40 PTA Tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Pro Plus, RS Porsche Design, and Huawei Mate 40 PTA Tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.