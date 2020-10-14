Huawei Mate 40 series to have Octagonal Camera Module





According to the news officials, Huawei is all set to release the Mate 40 series of smartphones on October 22. Huawei shared a new teaser of the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 phone that reveals its very interesting design and exciting camera. The company is launching new teasers day after another. The Mate 40 series have the latest pretty interesting features that we have never seen before in any Huawei smartphones. As per the news report, the company shared a new promo image of the Huawei Mate 40 series showing Octagonal Camera Module.

The poster shows that there is a volume rocker button for volume control, and it has an orange-colored power button. If you have a look at its appearance, the camera setup of the phone seems quite huge. It shows the phone’s rare side with an Octagon shape camera module.

The company designed previous versions of the Mate 30 series with a round-shaped camera.It seems that it will be for the first time for any company to use such an Octagonal camera module design. Furthermore, the front design of the mobile phone is not disclosed by the company. It is expected to have a waterfall display with tremendously curved edges.

Penta camera system is already available in Huawei P40 Pro+, so it is not difficult for a Chinese company to add the same camera configurations to Huwaei P40 Pro+. It is surely a leap forward for the Huawei Mate Series.

The previous Mate 40 series was structured with circular camera series, while the Mate 40 Pro+ will offer brand new and exciting features with its new camera design.The designers reveal that the smartphone is equipped with an under-screen selfie camera and it has five cameras. Further, they revealed that the Mate 40 series would come with a curved edge display with a dual punch-hole design.

