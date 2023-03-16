Huawei Mate 50 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Huawei Mate 50E Tax Payable:

PKR 58148 (On Passport)

PKR 69196 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 50 Tax Payable:

PKR 76333 (On Passport)

PKR 90836 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 50 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 87873 (On Passport)

PKR 104568 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 50 RS Tax Payable:

PKR 186081 (On Passport)

PKR 221436 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate 50E, Pro, RS Porsche Design, and Huawei Mate 50 PTA Tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Huawei Mate 50E, Pro, RS Porsche Design, and Huawei Mate 50 PTA Tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.