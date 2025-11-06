Huawei has officially launched the Mate 70 Air in China, adding a new member to its premium smartphone lineup. The phone follows the “Air” trend, focusing on a slim and lightweight design while still offering powerful specifications.

The Huawei Mate 70 Air stands out with its large 7-inch AMOLED display and ultra-thin 6.6mm body. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2760 × 1320 pixel resolution, promising sharp visuals and smooth scrolling. Despite its slim profile, Huawei has managed to fit a massive 6,500mAh battery inside. The device also supports 66W wired fast charging, ensuring users can power up quickly.

Huawei Mate 70 Air Launched with 7-Inch Display and 6,500mAh Battery

Weighing just 208 grams, the Mate 70 Air is both sleek and durable. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing protection against water and dust. This makes it a reliable companion for users who prefer a balance of style and strength.

The phone comes in two processor variants, depending on the RAM configuration. The 12GB RAM model is powered by the Kirin 9020A chipset, while the 16GB RAM variant runs on the Kirin 9020B SoC. Both versions deliver smooth multitasking and efficient performance for daily use and gaming.

When it comes to photography, the Huawei Mate 70 Air offers a powerful camera setup. On the back, it features a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) for clear, steady shots. It also includes a 12MP RYYB telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 1.5MP color sensor for accurate tones. For selfies and video calls, users get a 10.7MP front camera, ensuring crisp and vibrant results.

The device runs HarmonyOS 5.1 out of the box and comes with several AI-powered features for a smarter user experience. In terms of connectivity, the Mate 70 Air includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2 with LE, NFC, Hi-Res audio support, and Beidou satellite communication. It also offers reverse wired charging at 5W and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking.

Huawei has launched the Mate 70 Air in three stunning colors — Gold and Silver Brocade, White Feather Robe, and Obsidian Black. The phone is currently available for purchase through Huawei’s official online store in China.

As for pricing, the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 4,199 (around $590), while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,699 (around $660). The 16GB + 256GB version also costs CNY 4,699, and the 16GB + 512GB model is available for CNY 5,199 (around $730).

With its premium design, large display, powerful battery, and AI-enhanced performance, the Huawei Mate 70 Air sets a new standard for slim yet capable flagship smartphones.