Huawei is preparing to launch a new smartphone called the Mate 70 Air, and it’s already creating buzz online. A new leaked poster has surfaced, revealing the design and key features of the Huawei Mate 70 Air. The poster appears slightly distorted in the image, but reports confirm the phone’s shape isn’t actually curved — it’s just the photo angle.

Huawei Mate 70 Air Poster Leaks Ahead of Launch – Here’s What to Expect

The Huawei Mate 70 Air is expected to be officially announced next month. It follows the recent trend of slim and lightweight smartphones, similar to what Motorola did with its X70 Air in China, which will be launched globally as the Edge 70.

According to leaks, the Mate 70 Air will be incredibly slim, measuring just over 6mm thick. This makes it one of the thinnest phones Huawei has ever produced. Despite its slim profile, the device is rumored to pack impressive specs and a large display.

Display and Design

The phone reportedly features a 6.9-inch display with 1.5K resolution, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colors. The large screen is expected to provide an immersive viewing experience for movies, games, and browsing. The leaked poster also suggests that Huawei will offer the Mate 70 Air in three color options. These are black, white, and gold, catering to both classic and premium tastes.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Mate 70 Air may come with up to 16GB of RAM, which means smooth performance even when multitasking or gaming. Huawei has not yet revealed the chipset, but it’s expected to be one of the latest Kirin processors, optimized for efficiency and AI performance.

Camera and Features

One of the phone’s main highlights will likely be its camera setup. Reports mention a main sensor with a 1/1.3-inch size, which suggests powerful photo capabilities, especially in low light. Huawei’s camera software is also known for producing vibrant and detailed images, so users can expect a strong photography experience.

The Mate 70 Air will also include a physical SIM card slot, which may be a relief for users who still prefer traditional SIMs over eSIM technology.

Software and System

On the software side, the Mate 70 Air will run HarmonyOS 5.1, Huawei’s latest operating system. HarmonyOS has been evolving rapidly, offering smoother animations, better multitasking, and deeper AI integration. The new version is expected to bring a refined interface and improved connectivity between Huawei devices.

See Also: Huawei Mate 80 to Debut in November 2025 with Matebook E

Launch and Expectations

Huawei has not confirmed the official launch date yet, but rumors suggest the phone could debut in November 2025. With its slim design, strong specs, and stylish appearance, the Mate 70 Air seems aimed at users who want a powerful yet elegant smartphone.

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see whether the Huawei Mate 70 Air can compete with other ultra-thin flagships and continue Huawei’s push to stay relevant in the global smartphone market despite tough competition.