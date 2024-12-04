The Huawei Mate 70 series debuted with the much-anticipated Kirin 9020 chipset, but Huawei has kept tight-lipped about its specifications. This lack of official details has led tech enthusiasts and experts to investigate on their own to uncover the mystery surrounding the new processor. One such enthusiast, a blogger known as Yang Changshun Repairman, decided to take matters into his own hands. He disassembled the premium Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate and painstakingly desoldered the Kirin 9020 chipset to learn more.

The teardown revealed that the carrier board for the Kirin 9020 is notably larger and thicker than previous iterations of the Kirin 9000 series. However, this observation offers little insight into the silicon itself, leaving many questions unanswered about its internal structure and capabilities.

Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate Disassembled to Extract Kirin 9020

While Huawei has remained silent about the chipset’s architecture, preliminary findings indicate that the Kirin 9020 boasts an 8-core, 12-thread CPU configuration. The CPU setup includes one high-performance core clocked at 2.5 GHz, three cores running at 2.15 GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.6 GHz, with the latter being single-threaded. This hybrid design suggests a focus on balancing performance and power efficiency, likely aimed at providing a smoother user experience while optimizing battery life.

In terms of graphics processing, the chipset features a Maleoon 920 GPU clocked at 840 MHz. Although detailed performance benchmarks are yet to surface, this GPU could offer significant improvements in gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. It also hints at Huawei’s ambition to remain competitive in the high-performance chipset market despite challenges in sourcing advanced semiconductor technologies.

Advanced Materials and Improved Durability

Beyond the powerful Kirin 9020, the Huawei Mate 70 series is noteworthy for its innovative use of materials. Huawei has incorporated a substance called titanium basalt into the phone’s design, which enhances drop resistance and durability. This choice of material reflects a commitment to making the Mate 70 series more robust against accidental damage.

Additionally, Huawei has upgraded to its second-generation Kunlun glass, which is reportedly twice as resistant to drops compared to its predecessor. The improved glass provides added protection for the display, a critical feature for users concerned about the fragility of modern smartphones. A demonstration of the phone’s durability is available in a drop test video shared on BiliBili, where the device appears to perform impressively under stress.

Conclusion: A Glimpse into Huawei’s Future

The Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate and its Kirin 9020 chipset symbolize the company’s resilience and innovation in the face of industry challenges. While the full capabilities of the Kirin 9020 remain unclear, its unique CPU and GPU configuration hint at a powerful and efficient performer. Meanwhile, advancements in materials like titanium basalt and Kunlun glass reflect Huawei’s dedication to creating durable, high-quality devices.

As more details emerge about the Kirin 9020, tech enthusiasts and Huawei fans alike will be eager to see how the Mate 70 series shapes up in real-world performance and durability tests. For now, the Mate 70 series remains a testament to Huawei’s ability to innovate under pressure.