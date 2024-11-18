Huawei Mate 70 Series: Design, Pre-Orders & Launch Date

Huawei is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Mate 70 series on November 26. The series includes the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+. The series promises cutting-edge features and bold design choices, continuing Huawei’s legacy of innovation in flagship smartphones. The company has even officially opened preorders for the much-anticipated series. Huawei fans have already been flocking to secure their devices. Moreover, about 130,000 pre-orders have already poured in within the first 10 hours.

Huawei Mate 70 Series: Features & Design

Unlike the contemporary trend of flat-edged smartphone designs, Huawei has opted for a sleek and refined curved frame for the Mate 70 series. The back panel showcases a triple-camera setup. One of the lenses looks like periscope telephoto camera to deliver outstanding zoom capabilities. The Mate 70 series continues Huawei’s signature approach to premium materials and finishes, balancing aesthetics and functionality.

Huawei has not officially revealed all the details of the series yet. However, leaks and rumors suggest the series will boast the Kirin 9000S chipset or an equivalent high-performance processor, ensuring a smooth and fast user experience. Additionally, the Mate 70 Pro+ will boast premium finishes, higher RAM, and exclusive colors like Gold and Sky Blue to target luxury-oriented buyers.

Color Options & Variants

Huawei has diversified its offerings with a captivating palette of colors and configurations across the series:

Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro

Colors : Black, White, Green, and Purple

: Black, White, Green, and Purple RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB Storage Options: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB

Mate 70 Pro+

Colors : Black, White (with a different finish), Gold, and Sky Blue

: Black, White (with a different finish), Gold, and Sky Blue RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage Options: 512 GB and 1 TB

The Mate 70 series is already shaping up to be a major hit. Huawei-owned Vmall revealed the listing, resulting in over 130,000 pre-orders in just 10 hours. The Huawei Mate 70 series is set to redefine flagship standards with its elegant design, robust performance, and versatile configurations. So, mark your calendars for November 26, and stay tuned for a full breakdown of the Mate 70 series’ specs and features at the official launch. If you are seeking a premium smartphone experience, the Mate 70 lineup is a device worth considering.

