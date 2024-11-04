Huawei Mate 70 Series – Expected Features & Launch Date

Huawei is preparing for the launch of its highly anticipated Mate 70 series, which promises to be its most advanced flagship lineup yet. A company official has confirmed that the new series and gave a November launch date. It will also arrive with Huawei’s cutting-edge HarmonyOS NEXT, a self-developed platform independent of Android.

The Mate 70 lineup will likely include four models: Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and the high-end Mate 70 Ultimate Design. Rumors suggest the new series will bring a major shift in security features, with Huawei adopting an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera design, the Mate 70 is expected to retain the recognizable circular island layout but may introduce new laser sensors, as suggested by recent camera component leaks. Other anticipated upgrades include an upgraded 50MP main camera with variable aperture capability, catering to varied lighting conditions for better shots.

There are improvements in power efficiency as well, with Insider Digital Chat Station speculating on a high-density silicon-anode battery paired with a more energy-efficient chipset. If true, these changes could significantly improve battery life without increasing the device’s weight or thickness.

While an exact launch date remains unannounced, leaks suggest a mid-November debut. Yicai Global recently reported that several key components have already been delivered to Huawei, signaling that mass production is on the horizon. Unlike the Mate 60 series, which launched in August last year, this year’s timeline is reportedly extended to accommodate HarmonyOS NEXT’s final preparations.

