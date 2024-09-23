Huawei Mate 70 Series: New Design Leak Hints at Major Upgrades in Performance & Style

Huawei usually remains in the limelight with its innovative smartphone designs, and the Mate 70 series is shaping up to be no different. After the launch of the Huawei Mate XT—the world’s first tri-foldable phone, the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Mate 70 series, alongside the Nova 13 and Mate X6 foldable, in the coming months. The Huawei Mate 70 series will bring several design changes, performance upgrades, and new technologies. Recently, a leak surfaced online regarding the upcoming series. Let’s delve into what it reveals.

What We Know about Huawei Mate 70 Series?

According to the latest leak, the Mate 70 series will feature a centered 3D facial recognition system on a captivating quad-curved display. The Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro variants will likely have a large, flat-edge metal frame and an integrated fingerprint sensor in the power button. You will witness a shift from previous leaks as the inclusion of an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor appears to have been replaced by new hardware integration.

The Mate 70 series will sport a centered elliptical camera island on the back. Moreover, it will include a periscope lens for improved zoom capabilities. The series is anticipated to move away from the metal and glass combo seen in the Mate 60 series. It could switch to an all-glass back. This design will give the Mate 70 a sleek, modern feel, further highlighting Huawei’s focus on premium aesthetics.

Another key feature will be the new processor powering the Mate 70 series. The lineup will offer significant improvements in energy efficiency. Furthermore, it can reduce the need for large heat-dissipation materials, making smartphones efficient, potentially lighter, and slimmer.

According to Huawei’s senior executive Richard Yu:

“The Mate 70 series will be the first to commercialize Harmony NEXT, the company’s latest operating system. This OS promises to boost overall device performance by up to 30%, increase connection speeds by three times, and reduce power consumption by 20%. These performance enhancements could position the Mate 70 series as a powerful contender in the flagship smartphone market.”

Huawei is also planning to unveil the Nova 13 series in October, followed by the Mate X6 foldable in November. As we approach the official announcement, tech enthusiasts eagerly await more information about the final production models. If the leaks come true, the Mate 70 series will be a game-changer in the world of premium smartphones, providing cutting-edge technology with an eye-catching design. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates!

