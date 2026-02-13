Huawei has officially confirmed that the Mate 80 Pro is heading to global markets. The company has scheduled a major global launch event of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro for February 26 in Madrid, where it will introduce several new devices. While much attention was initially focused on a new smartwatch, the highlight of the event will be the international debut of the Mate 80 Pro.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro was first unveiled in China in November, and it quickly gained attention for its premium specifications and refined design. Now, Huawei is preparing to bring its flagship phone to users around the world.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Set for Global Launch on February 26

At the front, the Mate 80 Pro features a 6.75-inch LTPO OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The LTPO panel allows the screen to adjust its refresh rate dynamically, which helps improve battery efficiency while maintaining smooth performance. Whether users are browsing, gaming, or streaming video, the high refresh rate ensures fluid visuals.

Powering the device is Huawei’s Kirin 9030 chipset. The processor is designed to deliver strong performance for multitasking, gaming, and demanding applications. Combined with Huawei’s software optimizations, the chipset aims to provide a stable and responsive experience.

Battery life is another strong point of the Mate 80 Pro. The phone packs a large 5,750mAh battery, which should comfortably last through a full day of heavy usage. Charging capabilities are equally impressive. It supports 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery when needed. This combination of large capacity and fast charging makes the device practical for busy lifestyles.

Photography remains a major focus for Huawei’s flagship lineup. The Mate 80 Pro comes equipped with a triple-camera setup. The main camera uses a 50MP sensor with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. This adjustable aperture allows the camera to adapt to different lighting conditions, improving both low-light shots and daytime detail.

Alongside the main sensor is a 48MP periscope telephoto camera offering 4x optical zoom. This lens enables users to capture distant subjects with clarity. Completing the system is a 40MP ultrawide camera, ideal for landscape photography and group shots. Together, these cameras provide flexibility for a wide range of shooting scenarios.

The February 26 event will not focus solely on the Mate 80 Pro. Huawei has also confirmed the global launch of the Huawei FreeBuds 5 Pro. These wireless earbuds were introduced in China alongside the Mate 80 series. They feature dual drivers, active noise cancellation, and support for lossless audio. Powered by Huawei’s custom Kirin A3 chip, the earbuds are designed to deliver high-quality sound and stable connectivity.

In addition, Huawei plans to introduce the Huawei MatePad Mini tablet and the Huawei Band 11 smartbands to international markets. With smartphones, wearables, audio devices, and tablets all set to be announced, the Madrid event is shaping up to be a major showcase for Huawei’s ecosystem.

As February 26 approaches, global consumers will be watching closely. The Mate 80 Pro’s international launch signals Huawei’s continued commitment to competing in the premium smartphone segment worldwide.