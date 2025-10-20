Huawei Mate 80 to Debut in November 2025 with Matebook E

Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphones, the Huawei Mate 80 series, might launch as early as November. The news comes from a reliable source, Digital Chat Station, who has often shared accurate leaks in the past.

According to the report, the standard Huawei Mate 80 could come in black, white, and turquoise colors. The entire lineup is expected to debut next month, marking another major step for Huawei Mobile after the success of its Mate 70 series.

New Huawei 2-in-1 Tablet Also Expected

Alongside the phones, Huawei may also introduce a new 2-in-1 tablet in the same month. It’s expected to be available in Moonlight Silver and Space Gray. The device will reportedly work seamlessly with HarmonyOS (Hongmeng), Huawei’s smart ecosystem that connects phones, PCs, and tablets for smoother cross-device use.

This integration would allow users to share files, screens, and apps easily across different Huawei devices.

Huawei MateBook E 2025 Could Launch Together

Another tipster, Superdimensional, revealed last week that Huawei is also preparing to launch a new HarmonyOS-powered PC called the MateBook E 2025. This new leak supports that claim.

The MateBook E series includes 2-in-1 laptops with a kickstand and a detachable keyboard, ideal for both work and travel. The previous version, MateBook E 2023, used Intel Alder Lake-U processors. However, the upcoming MateBook E 2025 could run on the Kirin 9000X chip and come with HarmonyOS 5.1 pre-installed.

Huawei Mate 80 Lineup and Chipset Details

The Huawei Mate 80 lineup is expected to include four models:

Mate 80

Mate 80 Pro

Mate 80 Pro+

Mate 80 RS

These smartphones could feature Huawei’s latest Kirin 9030 processor, a step up from the Kirin 9020 used in the Mate 70 series. While Huawei has not yet revealed full specifications, there’s a good chance the company will introduce both Kirin 9000X and Kirin 9030 chips at the same launch event.

In Summary

Huawei seems ready for a big November launch with the Huawei Mate 80 lineup and the new MateBook E 2025. Both devices are expected to highlight Huawei’s strong focus on HarmonyOS, performance, and cross-device connectivity; key features that continue to define Huawei Mobile’s innovation strategy.