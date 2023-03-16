Huawei Mate P20 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Huawei Mate P20 Tax Payable:

PKR 28295 (On Passport)

PKR 33671 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate P20X Tax Payable:

PKR 31808 (On Passport)

PKR 37851 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate P20X 5G Tax Payable:

PKR 40713 (On Passport)

PKR 48448 (On ID Card)

Huawei Mate P20 PTA Tax needs to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Huawei Mate P20 PTA Tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.