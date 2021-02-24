Huawei has launched the Mate X2 in China as the successor to the Mate X which was released by the company back in 2019. The design of the Mate X2 foldable phone is similar to the Galaxy Fold.

At the back of the phone, there is a rectangular camera module with quad-lenses. Moreover, you will also find a pill-shaped punch-hole design with a single snapper. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor available for security. The phone is coming with 5G connectivity.

Huawei Mate X2 Goes Official

The Key features of the Huawei Mate X2 include two 90Hz OLED displays, Kirin 9000Hz, 55W fast-charging, and a 50MP primary camera. The phone is available in Black, White, Crystal Blue and Crystal Pink colors and will be available for sale in China from February 25th.

The Huawei Mate X2 features an 8-inch OLED display with 2,480 X 2,200 pixels resolution, 8:7:1 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and DCI-P3 color gamut. The display is folding up in half so the users can close and open the device like a book.

The size of the OLED display is 6.45-inch offering 2,700 x 1,160 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Kirin 9000 5G SoC paired with ARM Mali-G78 MP24 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit).

The internal storage of the phone is 8GB LPDDR4x RAM that is expandable up to 512GB. Furthermore, the phone is running on Android 10 OS with EMUI 11 and HMS (Huawei Mobile Services).

The size and thickness of the phone is 161.8×74.6×14.7mm but when you fold it, then it measures 161.8×145.8×8.2mm. The weigh of the phone is 295 grams.

