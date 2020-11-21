Huawei Mate X2 Shines at TENAA with These Specs

We already know that Huawei is working on Mate X2. We are getting details about the phone these days. Just recently, the phone has certified with 66W charging. Now, Huawei Mate X2 Shines at TENAA. The phone has appeared with the model number TET-AN00/TET-AN10. Mate X2 has received the stamp of approval from TENAA. Just recently, the phone has appeared on 3C. It means the phone is going to launch very soon.

Huawei Mate X2 Shines at TENAA Confirming the imminent launch

The certification has not revealed the full information about the phone. The coming phone will have an 8-inches screen size. The phone will be powered by the latest Kirin 9000 chipset and will support 66W fast charging.

Unfortunately, the 3C certification has not revealed much about the device. But thanks to Wi-Fi Alliance listing, we know that the phone will be able to connect on Wi-Fi 6 and will ship with EMUI 11. According to the rumours, the phone will not fold outwards instead it will fold inwards like the Galaxy Fold series.

Furthermore, other rumours suggest a new design with a stylus. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding this yet.

On the other hand, one more Huawei phone has appeared on TENAA. The phone appeared with model number CDL-AN50. It’s another 5G phone. According to the TENAA, the phone has a 6.5” display, 3,900 mAh battery and the dimensions (162.3 x 75.0 x 8.6 mm). The same device has also appeared on 3C with a 40W charger.

We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days.

