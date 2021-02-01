Huawei has unveiled its two foldable Mate X smartphones in February. According to sources, the new Huawei Mate X2 will also launch in late February. One leakster revealed on Weibo the new foldable phone will come “very soon” with improved design, 5nm chipset, and “new impressive technology”. The phone has also appeared on different certification sites including, TENAA, 3C and Wi-Fi Alliance.

Huawei Mate X2 will Launch in Late February

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing reveals that the phone will be able to connect on Wi-Fi 6 and will ship with EMUI 11. Moreover, the TENAA listing has revealed that the coming phone will have an 8-inches screen size. The phone will be powered by the latest Kirin 9000 chipset and will support 66W fast charging. According to the rumours, the phone will not fold outwards instead it will fold inwards like the Galaxy Fold series.

More rumours suggest that the coming foldable phone will come with quad-camera setup at the back. Whereas it will have two more cameras facing forward when the device is closed – when it’s open, the selfie shooters won’t be available.

Furthermore, other rumours suggest a new design with a stylus. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But no worries, we will hopefully get more information about the coming device very soon.

