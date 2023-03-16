Advertisement

Finally, Huawei has started teasing the launch of its next foldable phone — the Mate X3. The company has put out a poster for the phone’s March 23 launch in China. The image doesn’t show the Mate X3. However, the text written on it reveals that the new foldable will be thinner, lighter, and more durable.

Huawei Mate X3 is Arriving This Month with Satellite Connectivity

As for its specs, the Mate X3 is still pretty much a mystery. There is a very little information available on the internet about the upcoming device. However, Huawei has reportedly confirmed that the phone will feature satellite connectivity. Previous leaks have suggested it would enable two-way SMS communication on the phone.

Some reports are also claiming that Huawei will use new graphene-based heat dissipation technology. It will help the company reduce the phone’s overall thickness.

It is worth mentioning here that Huawei didn’t launch a successor for the 2021 Mate X2 last year. Instead, it launched the Mate Xs 2. This year, the rumours claim that Mate X3 will feature a more traditional inward folding design matching the Mate X2 and the current crop of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices.

However, this is not the only device the company will launch in that event. Huawei will also launch P60 series including P60 and Pro Pro. Huawei P60 Pro should bring a pair of 50MP camera modules with a Sony IMX888 main sensor and an IMX858 module for the ultrawide. The vanilla P60 phone should launch with a 52MP main cam (IMX789) alongside a 50MP (IMX858) ultrawide module and a 16MP (IMX351) telephoto shooter. Both phones should launch with a Qualcomm 8 series chipset.

