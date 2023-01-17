Advertisement

Huawei is working on its upcoming foldable phone, Mate X3. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, a Weibo tipster shared some interesting bits about Huawei’s forthcoming Mate X3 foldable phone. Huawei Mate X3 will feature next-generation satellite communication. Not only this but the phone will launch before the Huawei P60 series. It will be the company’s next flagship to debut.

Advertisement

Huawei Mate X3 with next-generation Satellite Communication to Launch Soon

Check Also: Huawei Pocket S – The Cheapest Foldable is Now Official

As mentioned above, the Mate X3 will feature next-generation satellite communication. Mate X3 owners will be able to send and receive short messages, using the direct satellite network. It will even support sending voice messages, in a marked upgrade over the first implementations of the functionality. The current Huawei Mate 50 can only send text messages without receiving them.

Advertisement

It’s a niche feature, that’s for sure, but having the ability to send and receive messages when there’s no coverage is kind of impressive. This feature is not useful for a regular phone user. However, in a needy situation, it could be helpful.

The reports are claiming that P60 will launch in March. As the Mate X3 before P60. We can expect that the phone will launch in February. It seems likely because the Mate X2 was also unveiled around the same time last year. So stay tuned for more updates about Huawei Mate X3.

See Also: Huawei Watch GT Cyber with replaceable shells and MateStation X are No Official