Huawei Mate X6 Officially Launched: A Sleek Foldable with Cutting-Edge Features

Huawei has officially unveiled the Mate X6, a groundbreaking foldable smartphone that sets a new standard for sleekness, measuring under 5 mm thick when unfolded. The device represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor, offering larger displays, advanced camera technology, and the innovative HarmonyOS Next operating system.

Elegant Design and Impressive Display

The Mate X6 features a foldable 7.93-inch LTPO OLED display with a nearly square 1:1 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2,440 x 2,240 pixels. This panel supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 Hz to 120 Hz and boasts an impressive peak brightness of 1,800 nits, delivering vibrant colours and sharp visuals.

The cover screen measures 6.45 inches and matches the foldable display’s advanced technology. With 1080p resolution and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, it ensures excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. Both displays support over 1 billion colours, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Cutting-Edge Camera Setup

The Huawei Mate X6 is equipped with a quad-camera system that includes:

50 MP main camera with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/4.0), adapted from the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+.

with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/4.0), adapted from the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+. 48 MP telephoto lens with up to 4x optical zoom, inherited from the Mate 60 Pro.

with up to 4x optical zoom, inherited from the Mate 60 Pro. 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus, previously featured on the Pura 70 Ultra.

with autofocus, previously featured on the Pura 70 Ultra. Hyperspectral sensor, which enhances colour accuracy and image quality with the help of Huawei’s XD Fusion engine.

This versatile camera system makes the Mate X6 a powerhouse for photography enthusiasts.

Powerful Performance and Battery Life

While Huawei hasn’t officially disclosed the chipset, rumours suggest the device runs on the Kirin 9100, a 6nm platform. Though not on par with flagship processors from competitors, it promises efficient performance.

The Mate X6 houses either a 5,110 mAh battery or a slightly larger 5,200 mAh unit for the 16 GB RAM variant. It supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging, ensuring users can power up quickly and conveniently.

Innovative Design and Durability

The Mate X6’s unfolded thickness is an astonishing 4.3 mm, though it weighs slightly more than its predecessor at 239 grams. It features second-generation Kunlun Glass for the cover display, IPX8 water resistance, and an improved water-drop hinge made from rocket-grade steel for enhanced durability.

The phone also includes advanced cooling technologies, dual-satellite communication compatibility (Beidou and Tiantong), and redesigned antennas for better connectivity.

HarmonyOS Next and Multitasking Features

The Mate X6 debuts Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next, built on an entirely new in-house kernel. This operating system integrates AI features powered by a large domestic language model (LLM). It introduces productivity-focused split-screen features like taking notes during video lectures, summarizing documents, and rewriting text for social media.

While some units ship with HarmonyOS Next 5.0, others will feature HarmonyOS 4.3, based on the Android AOSP kernel.

Pricing and Availability

The Huawei Mate X6 comes in five colour options, with finishes ranging from glass and plastic to luxurious leather. Pricing starts at CNY 12,999 ($1,800/€1,700) for the 12/256 GB model. Higher configurations include:

12/512 GB : CNY 13,999 ($1,935/€1,835)

: CNY 13,999 ($1,935/€1,835) 16/512 GB : CNY 14,999 ($2,070/€1,950)

: CNY 14,999 ($2,070/€1,950) 16 GB + 1 TB: CNY 15,999 ($2,200/€2,100)

Currently, the device is exclusive to China, with no announcement about a global release. If Huawei sticks to its recent trend, the Mate X6 may remain a domestic exclusive.

The Mate X6 redefines the foldable category with its ultrathin design, advanced features, and HarmonyOS innovations, making it a standout in Huawei’s lineup.

