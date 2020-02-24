Huawei Mate Xs- The Second Foldable Phone is Now Out

Let’s welcome another foldable phone from Huawei, Mate Xs. Last year, the company has revealed the foldable Mate X at last year’s MWC. The newly launched smartphone has come with some improvements in design. Let’s have a look at the changes the company has brought in this model.

Huawei Mate Xs- The Second Foldable Phone is Now Out

The new foldable smartphone has the Kirin 990 5G SoC. It has upgraded hinge structure and improved cooling system. However, the remaining specs are the same. Anyways, let’s again recall the specs of the foldable phone.

The Mate Xs has a 2-layer structure with added strength over the foldable OLED panel. The size of the screen remains 8” with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels.

When the phone folds, there is a main 6.6” screen with a 19.5:9 ratio. Whereas the back has a super tall 25:9 screen. Moreover, the phone has a 40MP f/1.8 main shooter, 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and 16MP f/2.2 ultrawide snapper. There is also a ToF module for even better edge detection and great-looking bokeh shots.

There is no dedicated front camera available. You can use the back cameras to take beautiful selfies.

On the inside, the phone has a new Falcon Wing hinge. The phone has a battery of 4,500 mAh with 55W fast-charging technology.

Moreover, the phone comes with EMUI 10, based on the Android 10. As expected the phone comes with Huawei Mobile Services.

Richard Yu, Huawei CEO, has confirmed that the phone will cost around €2,499. Moreover, it will start selling globally starting next month.